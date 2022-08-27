Steps: Tragedy as concertgoers who 'couldn't hear a thing' slam Yorkshire Wildlife Park gig
Concertgoers reportedly walked out of an ‘atrocious’ Steps gig in Doncaster tonight where they ‘couldn’t hear a thing’.
The Legendary 90s pop band were booked to perform a much-anticipated concert at Yorkshire Wildlife Park tonight (August 27) as part of their 25th anniversary tour.
They were the headliners for the park’s annual Safari Nights, which features top live acts every Saturday throughout August.
But the night ended in tragedy.
Customers say the iconic band behind ‘5, 6, 7, 8’ were an hour late to the stage, starting instead at 7pm.
However, customers were an even deeper shade of blue when they found they couldn’t even hear what was playing.
Partygoers in the ‘bronze’ seating section have slammed Yorkshire Wildlife Park online, saying many of them could not hear it, or just walked out.
A video was shared with the Doncaster Free Press of members of the audience chanting “turn it up”.
"Absolute joke!” wrote attendee Kirsty Ward on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Facebook page. “Steps are over an hour late on stage, then we can’t hear a thing they are saying or singing! The screens go off so we can’t even see them! Most of the crowd already left. Waste of money!”
Rebecca Tate wrote: “Say here since 6pm, Steps didn’t start until 8pm (Should have been 7pm) and we can’t hear it at all from where we are sat.”
Mum Hilary John wrote: “Such a shame, had such a fab day at the park with three excited kids… queued for ages, waited patiently whilest Stpes were an hour late, then couldn’t hear a thing. Walked out with everyone else.”
"My grandma’s TV is louder,” wrote Anthony Wilson. “Nobody can hear a thing in bronze.”
Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been contacted for a comment and asked if any customers will be receiving refunds.
It comes as Steps this week hit a chart milestone as their ‘Platinum Collection’ album, made up of their greatest hits, made it to number one in the UK.
Their success makes them the first British, mixed-gender group to earn a number one album in four consecutive decades.