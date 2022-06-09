The ‘King of the waltz’ comes to the Utilita Arena Sheffield on May 13, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 10, 2022, at noon via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

André Rieu’s romantic and joyful programmes include a mixture of light classics, waltzes, music from film and opera as well as pop songs, performed by his Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world.

Rieu has had soccer crowds swaying to Shostakovich during several Champions League Games and his world tours reach more than half a million people each year.

Andre Rieu fans watching the 'King of the Waltz' in action. The classical music crossover superstar returns to the Utilita Arena Sheffield in May 2023

“Emotions are the key,” said the Dutch maestro. “Everybody is welcome in my concerts. We open our hearts for the audience and the audience opens their hearts for us.

“Every night my orchestra and I see people dancing and singing in the aisles, enthusiastic and carefree. Together we spend evenings that we do not forget.

“When people write me that they need two weeks to come down after my concerts, it makes me the happiest man in the world!”

Hugely popular violinist and orchestra leader Andre Rieu returns to the Utilita Arena Sheffield in May 2023

Among his 40 million sold albums, his 2022 release Happy Together has reached number 6 in the UK pop charts.