Theatre Deli moves into third home in Sheffield and plans autumn opening

Theatre Deli is moving to Cuthbert House on Arley Street in Highfield, just outside the city centre.

The theatre, which specialises in using city centre sites that would otherwise have stood empty, started life in London in 2009 where it continues to be based.

It first moved to Sheffield in 2014, when it took over the old Woolworths store on The Moor. The next move was to Eyre Street at the bottom of The Moor in 2017, when the theatre took over an old Mothercare store.

Theatre Deli's new home in the Denby Suite at Cuthbert House on Arley Street, Highfield, Sheffield. Audiences will be able to visit the new venue this autumn

The building was sold and Theatre Deli had to negotiate an extension of its lease to put on its December theatre programme.Nathan Geering, Theatre Deli co-artistic director, said: “Following eviction from our previous venue in January 2022, we are excited to announce the location of our new Sheffield home: the Denby Suite in Cuthbert House, which will offer rehearsal studios and a performance space.

“Around the corner from London Road and just a five-minute walk from our former Eyre Street building, the new venue is a welcome partnership with Sheffield organisation CADS (Creative Arts Development Space).

“In line with our accessibility policy announced earlier this year to national acclaim, the new ground-floor space is wheelchair accessible and contains an accessible toilet.

The Denby Suite will be our third Sheffield venue and 13th venue nationally including the new London base in the City of London, which will open its doors this July.“We are currently seeking a designer to transform the new Sheffield space over the summer, ready to officially welcome the public in autumn 2022.“We are over the moon to have secured a new space that artists and audiences of Sheffield can once again call their home. We have lots of exciting things planned in the coming months so watch this space.”

The Eyre Street venue was the home of Migration Matters Festival, the largest Refugee Week festival in the UK. The festival runs this year from June 17 to 25 in various city venues.