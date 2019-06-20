Reasons why it is great to live in the north of England.

12 reasons why it is great to live in the north

Places in the north of England repeatedly come out on top in quality of life surveys done in the UK.

By Lloyd Bent
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 10:14

Ask many a northerner and they will happily talk about how much they love where they live. Whether it is the low cost of living, the easy access to the countryside, or the wealth of culture, they will never be short of reasons why they live where they do. Here are some of the major reasons to live in the north.

1. Houses are more affordable

You get far more for your money in the north. Average house prices in northern regions were all below £162,000, while in the south they were always over £250,000.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Countryside and national parks

Living in the north gives you easy access to some of the country's best countryside. The Lake District and Peak District are close to major cities, and Northumberland and the Yorkshire Dales are also renowned for their beauty.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Football

Some of the biggest football teams in the world are based in the north. Key premier league rivalries can be seen in Manchester and Liverpool, and thousands turn out to watch teams in every major northern city, every week.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Music

The north has often led the way with music, from Buzzcocks putting on the Sex Pistols in the Lesser Free Trade Hall to the legendary Factory Records and Britpop bands like the Pulp and Oasis. And now Arctic Monkeys are at the forefront of modern guitar music, and there is a vibrant new and DIY music scene across the north.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3