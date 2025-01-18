Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A single tram ticket in Sheffield is more expensive than similar transport networks in some of the world’s biggest cities, analysis by The Star can show.

Single fares on the New York subway, Paris tram network, Edinburgh tram network and London trams all have lower costs than the Supertram in South Yorkshire.

Long distance fares on the London Underground at off-peak times are also cheaper than a long distance Supertram single.

Fares on our local tram network were increased on January 1, 2025. A change said to be necessary to “offset increases in operating costs” and “align with broader transport fare changes in the region” and enable the authority to continue investing in the service.

Supertram tickets were increased on January 1, 2025. | National World

A single journey on Supertram costs £2.50 for a short distance and £3.40 for a long distance.

The changes mean getting from A to B on the Supertram network appears quite expensive compared to some major cities around the globe, such as the:

New York subway = £2.38

New York tramway = £2.38

London tram network = £1.75

Edinburgh tram network = £2

Paris metro = £2.11

Paris tram = £1.69

The cheapest single fare on the Supertram network is more expensive than a one-way ticket on the New York subway, Paris Metro and Edinburgh tram network. | Dean Atkins

Additionally, a railway ticket from Sheffield to Doncaster can be booked on the same day of travel for less than a long distance single on the Supertram (£2.90 at the time of writing).

Despite these seemingly high prices, Supertram tickets seem largely in line with other English cities with tram networks.

The cheapest single on trams in Manchester’s Bee Network is £1.40, but can reach as high as £4.60 depending on the zones you travel in.

Similarly, in Nottingham, a single tram ticket is £3.40 - the same as Supertram.

Changes to tram tickets in Sheffield came as a single bus fare rose in the city after changes to the government fare cap.

Supertram was brought into public control by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) in the first half of 2024.

There have been a number of track upgrades undertaken in the months since, as well as repairs for damaged rails.

Other ticket options are available from Supertram, which offer better value for money for passengers making multiple trips.