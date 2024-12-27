Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus and tram fares in Sheffield are set to rise from January 1, 2025, with ticket prices increasing significantly in some cases.

The £2 cap for single bus journey will no longer apply form that date, with a new £3 limit in place.

Some local authorities are keeping the £2 cap, which they are subsidising, but this is not happening in Sheffield.

Below are the changes to fares on the Sheffield Supertram network and on First and Stagecoach buses in Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire.

Tram fares

One of the biggest changes is the cost of an adult long-distance single tram ticket, which has been capped at £2.80 but is rising to £3.40.

The cost of child single and day tickets is not changing but many other fares are going up.

Below are the new fares coming in for 2025, with the 2024 price in brackets. Some tickets are cheaper when bought via the Travel South Yorkshire app. Where not stated, the prices listed are for tickets bought on board trams.

Adult short-distance single: £2.50 (£2.40)

Adult short-distance return: £4.20 (£4)

Adult long-distance single: £3.40 (£2.80)

Zoom Beyond single (Zoom Beyond pass 18-21 required): £2.10 (£2)

Zoom Beyond return (Zoom Beyond pass 18-21 required): £4.10 (£4)

Child single: £1 (£1)

Child return: £2 (£2)

Adult tram day pass: £5.70 (£5.40) (£5.30 via the app, up from £5)

Adult tram 7 day pass: £20 (£19) (£18.50 via the app, up from £17.50)

Child tram day pass: £3 (£3)

Child tram 7 day pass: £9.50 (£9) (£8.90 via the app, up from £8.50)

Family tram day pass: £11.60 (£11) (£11 via the app, up from £10.50)

Family tram 7 day pass: £41 (£39) (£37.80 via the app, up from £36)

Adult tram 28 day pass (app only): £60.90 (£58)

Child tram 28 day pass (app only): £29.50 (£28)

Student tram 28 day pass (app only): £47.30 (£45)

TravelMaster tram and bus tickets

CityWide (tram and bus) day pass: £6.70 (£6.30)

CityWide (tram and bus) 7 day pass: £25.10 (£23.40 on board, or £21.60 if bought in advance)

SYConnect (tram and bus) day pass: £9.20 (£8.60)

SYConnect (tram and bus) 7 day pass £34.50, or £31.10 if bought in advance (£32.20 on board, or £29 if bought in advance)

S Connect+ (tram, bus and train) day pass: £11.40 (£10.70)

S Connect+ (tram, bus and train) 7 day pass: £40.40 (£37.70)

GetAbout (bus and tram, age 5-18) day pass: £3.30 (£3.10)

GetAbout (bus and tram, age 5-18) 7 day pass: £12.50, or £11.20 if bought in advance (£11.70, or £10.50 if bought in advance)

GetAbout+ (bus, tram and train, age 5-18) day pass: £5.10 (£4.80)

GetAbout+ (bus, tram and train, age 5-18) 7 day pass: £18.40 (£17.20)

First South Yorkshire bus tickets

Adult First bus tickets in South Yorkshire will be capped at £3 for a single journey but many tickets will be cheaper, with prices based on the distance you are travelling.

The different prices for a single fare depending on the length of your journey will be £1.90, £2.20, £2.50, £2.80 and £3.

The new highest single fare of £3 represents a 50 per cent increase on the £2 cap which runs until the end of 2024.

Passengers can use their card to tap on and tap off to ensure they are charged the best fare.

An adult day bus pass (First buses only) will cost £5.70 (up from £5.20), a one-week pass will cost £20 (up from £17.90), and a four-week pass will cost £75 (up from £65).

A weekly student bus pass (First buses only) will cost £13.50 (up from £12), and a Flexi 3 Day Sheffield pass will cost £14.30. The Flexi 5 Day Sheffield pass is being withdrawn from January 1, 2025.

Stagecoach South Yorkshire bus tickets

As with First buses, when the national £2 cap ends on December 31, 2024, the new national price cap of £3 will apply for single fares on Stagecoach buses in South Yorkshire.

Many Stagecoach bus fares in Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire will remain below the new £3 cap, however, according to the operator.

From January 1, 2025, a Silver DayRider ticket, providing unlimited travel on all Stagecoach buses in Sheffield, will cost £6.50 (up from £6.20), a weekly pass will cost £22.50 and a 28-day pass will be priced £81.