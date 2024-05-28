The Yorkshire Beast: Pushing Limits, Making a Difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you an adrenaline-seeking cyclist looking for your next big adventure?

Conquer the Yorkshire Beast: A Cycling Challenge for a Cause

Look no further than the Yorkshire Beast, a gruelling 450-mile cycling challenge that will push you to your limits while supporting a worthy cause. From June 28th to July 1st, the picturesque Yorkshire Dales will host this extreme cycling event, organised by the Ultra6 World Record Race Team. Cyclists will embark on a journey that will test their physical and mental fortitude as they ascend a staggering 29,000 feet – the equivalent of scaling Mount Everest – over the course of 2-4 days.

A Worthy Cause

The Ultra6 Team

But the Yorkshire Beast is more than just a cycling challenge; it's an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by dementia. All funds raised from this event will go towards the Alzheimer's Society, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals living with dementia and their loved ones.

"The Yorkshire Beast is a chance for cyclists to push their limits while contributing to a cause that touches so many lives," says Martin Mansell, CEO of Enjoy Travel. "We're thrilled to partner with the Alzheimer's Society and raise awareness about the important work they do."

Main Sponsors

The Yorkshire Beast is proud to be supported by several key sponsors, including:

Enjoy Travel

HC-One

Europcar

EF-group

Clarion Solicitors

Potgang

A Challenging Route

The Yorkshire Beast route promises to be as breathtaking as it is demanding. Starting in Sutton-in-Craven, halfway between Skipton and Keighley, cyclists will wind their way through the stunning Yorkshire Dales, taking in the region's rolling hills, picturesque villages, and scenic coastline. The challenge is divided into four stages, each with its own unique challenges and rewards.

Day 1 will see cyclists cover 122.78 miles and climb 13,144 feet, while Day 2 will take them through the Yorkshire Wolds for a 134.91-mile journey with 6,344 feet of elevation gain. Day 3 offers a relative respite, with a shorter 102.55-mile route along the Yorkshire coast and only 1,252 feet of climbing. But the final day will test the cyclists once more, as they tackle 93.81 miles and 8,105 feet of elevation gain to reach the finish line back in Sutton-in-Craven.

More information on the route can be found here.

Join the Challenge