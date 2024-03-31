Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Steelers can look back on their Arena home form with considerable satisfaction this season.

And the champions rounded off the EIHL campaign on home ice in a way few fans might have imagined.

Sheffield Steelers celebrate their 4-0 victory against Cardiff Devils on March 30 at the Utilita Arena. It comes after Cardiff themselves beat Sheffield 4-0 just 10 days earlier. Photo by Dean Woolley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back-up goalie Tony Morrone, between the post to relieve starter Matt Greenfield in the dead-rubber match, chalked up a welcome shutout in a 4-0 victory.

They ended the night 14 points clear at the top of the table.

Despite the absence of some key players, Sheffield restricted the second-place Welsh to just 15 shots on the 25-year-old Canadian second-string.

Coach Aaron Fox said it would have been easy for his players to have gone through the motions, given the fact the league had been wrapped up a week earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But such is the character of the dressing room, they ruthlessly pursued the points.

He said the close-knit group had battled for Morrone, who hadn't started a game since January.

Steelers had destroyed their nearest league rivals in a second-period blitz.

Daniel Ciampini put them ahead 18 seconds after the break, as Josh Nicholls and Robert Dowd ran up a 3-0 period advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff, who beat Sheffield 4-0 at home 10 days earlier, conceded a short-handed goal from Mark Simpson to go behind by the same score on 48 minutes.

The shut out, watched by 9,226 fans, illustrated the gulf between the sides when it comes to consistency.

Pete Russell, the Devils' coach, said it had been their worst display against the treble-hunters all year.