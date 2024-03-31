Steelers vs Cardiff Devils: Sheffield gets revenge with 4-0 shutout victory at Utilita Arena
Sheffield Steelers can look back on their Arena home form with considerable satisfaction this season.
And the champions rounded off the EIHL campaign on home ice in a way few fans might have imagined.
Back-up goalie Tony Morrone, between the post to relieve starter Matt Greenfield in the dead-rubber match, chalked up a welcome shutout in a 4-0 victory.
They ended the night 14 points clear at the top of the table.
Despite the absence of some key players, Sheffield restricted the second-place Welsh to just 15 shots on the 25-year-old Canadian second-string.
Coach Aaron Fox said it would have been easy for his players to have gone through the motions, given the fact the league had been wrapped up a week earlier.
But such is the character of the dressing room, they ruthlessly pursued the points.
He said the close-knit group had battled for Morrone, who hadn't started a game since January.
Steelers had destroyed their nearest league rivals in a second-period blitz.
Daniel Ciampini put them ahead 18 seconds after the break, as Josh Nicholls and Robert Dowd ran up a 3-0 period advantage.
Cardiff, who beat Sheffield 4-0 at home 10 days earlier, conceded a short-handed goal from Mark Simpson to go behind by the same score on 48 minutes.
The shut out, watched by 9,226 fans, illustrated the gulf between the sides when it comes to consistency.
Pete Russell, the Devils' coach, said it had been their worst display against the treble-hunters all year.
Steelers will host their play off qualifier at iceSheffield, as the Arena is unavailable.
