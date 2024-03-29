Sheffield Steelers' young guns receive call-up from their country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cole Shudra, 25, Brandon Whistle, 26, and Sam Jones, 26, will also represent Great Britain as part of a 26-man roster for their training camp ahead of the World Championship in Czechia.

Brandon Whistle in action (Photo: Dean Woolley)

Veteran captain Robert Dowd, 35, will lead the pack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their camp gets underway in Nottingham on Tuesday, April 23 with GB facing Poland in two matches the following weekend.

Cole Shudra and Robert Dowd celebrating (Photo: Dean Woolley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sides go head-to-head at Planet Ice Leeds on Friday, April 26 (19:30 face-off) and at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, April 27 (19:00 face-off).

GB will be based in Prague in Group A at May's World Championship and will play their matches at the 17,383-seater 02 Arena.

Sam Jones playing for GB (Photo: Dean Woolley)

The campaign starts against world number one Canada on Saturday, May 11.

The world’s number two ranked side Finland are GB’s opponents the following day, Sunday, May 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GB take-on Switzerland on Wednesday, May 15, before a match-up with Denmark on Friday, May 17.

Hosts Czechia are next up for Pete Russell’s team on Saturday, May 18.

GB round-off their group fixtures against Norway on Monday, May 20 and Austria on Tuesday, May 21.

Squad:

Netminders: Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils), Lucas Brine (Dundee Stars), Jackson Whistle (Belfast Giants).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence: Josh Batch (Cardiff Devils), David Clements (Coventry Blaze), Nathanael Halbert (HC Innsbruck), Sam Jones (Sheffield Steelers), Evan Mosey (Cardiff Devils), Ben O’Connor (Guildford Flames), David Phillips (Belfast Giants), Mark Richardson (Cardiff Devils), Sam Ruopp (Lausitzer Fuchse), Josh Tetlow (Nottingham Panthers).