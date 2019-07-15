Sheffield Wednesday tight-lipped despite reports of Steve Bruce resignation to join Newcastle United
It’s very much a case of ‘as you were’ from Sheffield Wednesday this morning despite reports that the club had received resignations from manager Steve Bruce and coaches Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew earlier today.
The club are yet to confirm any notice of the resignations, which reportedly arrive amid boardroom negotiations to agree a compensation package for the seemingly Newcastle United-bound trio.
Bruce took charge of Saturday’s 3-1 friendly win at Lincoln City, where he confirmed to the media that he had spoken to Newcastle, but that the matter was between the two clubs to sort out. It came after an irate supporter confronted him in the dugout ahead of the match.
"It's happening so quickly that I've got to take stock of the whole situation. It's in the hands of both clubs and we'll see what develops over the next 24 to 48 hours.
"The clubs have got to agree before any discussions and all the rest of it. Let's see what happens, I cannot really comment any more than that.
"Out of respect I thought it was only right to go and talk [to Newcastle], it was over with before it started, thankfully the chairman [Dejphon Chansiri] gave me permission to go and have a conversation.
"I don't really want to talk about dream jobs and all the rest of it, it's a bit pie in the sky at the moment, I'm the Sheffield Wednesday manager and I have to respect that.
"I've been very, very happy here, of course I have."