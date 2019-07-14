'It's in the hands of both clubs' - Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce's move to Newcastle United hits snag over compensation

The Owls chief has held talks with the Premier League Magpies over their vacant managerial position.

Although Bruce has expressed his wish to quit the Championship club to manage Newcastle, both clubs continue to disagree over compensation.

Newcastle, who have been without a boss since Rafael Benitez left in late June, have reportedly offered £1million for Bruce.

But The Star understands there is a release clause in Bruce's contract, thought to be in the region of £2m-£3m.

Indeed, Wednesday are believed to be holding out for upwards of a £4m pay package in return for losing Bruce, assistant manager Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence less than three weeks before the start of the new season.

Corbridge-born Bruce, a boyhood United fan, spoke to the media after the Owls' 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Lincoln City at Sincil Bank on Saturday.

"For me, at this particular moment, there is nothing really to talk about until the two clubs reach some sort of compromise," he said. "I've had a conversation [with Newcastle].

"It's happening so quickly that I've got to take stock of the whole situation. It's in the hands of both clubs and we'll see what develops over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"The clubs have got to agree before any discussions and all the rest of it. Let's see what happens, I cannot really comment any more than that."Out of respect I thought it was only right to go and talk [to Newcastle], it was over with before it started, thankfully the chairman [Dejphon Chansiri] gave me permission to go and have a conversation.

"I don't really want to talk about dream jobs and all the rest of it, it's a bit pie in the sky at the moment, I'm the Sheffield Wednesday manager and I have to respect that.

"I've been very, very happy here, of course I have."

One irate Owls fan confronted Bruce in the dugout during Saturday's warm-up match but Bruce shrugged off the incident.