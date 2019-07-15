Sheffield Wednesday: Owls boss Steve Bruce reportedly 'resigns from position' amid club's crunch talks with Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday Steve Bruce is believed to have resigned from his position as Owls manager, as the club continue their discussions with Newcastle United over a compensation deal.
According to the Times journalist Paul Joyce, Bruce is understood to have handed in his resignation in writing this morning, alongside his assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.
The news follows fresh reports this morning that the Owls are unwilling to let their manager join the Magpies on the cheap, and will push for a fee in the region of £4 million – a far cry from the initially reported £1 million fee.
The club are yet to issue an official statement on the ongoing situation, but have announced the confirmation of free agent deals for new signings such as Kadeem Harris since the saga began.
As things stand, the bookmakers are yet to suspend betting on Bruce becoming the new Newcastle manager, but Sky Bet's odds of 1-25 are a key indication that he's set to leave Hillsborough in the near future.
Should they lose their manager, the Owls will need to act quickly to find a quality replacement, with time rapidly running out ahead of the new Championship season.