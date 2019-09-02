(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: The latest favourites for the Owls job as ex-Stoke City boss storms back into contention

Sheffield Wednesday head into the international break sitting in 11th place, one point off the play-off places after winning just one of their last three Championship matches.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 08:56

They're still on the hunt for a new manager, with Lee Bullen currently in the role on an interim basis. Scroll and click your way through the gallery to see who Sky Bet believe are the current front-runners for the Owls job.

1. Rui Silva

Odds: 22/1 - It doesn't look there's much chance of the Wolves assistant manager getting the job happening, even though Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino publicly backed him for it. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Nigel Pearson

Odds: 22/1 - The former Owls defender was at one stage a front-runner for the job, but he's now being linked to financially struggling Bolton Wanderers. (Photo credit: Ian MacNicol/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo: IAN MACNICOL

3. Jose Peseiro

Odds: 22/1 - Wednesday have gone for a Portuguese option before with Carlos Carvalhal, but don't look likely to bring in ex-Sporting CP boss Peseiro. (Photo credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

4. Danny Cowley

Odds: 22/1. He's been having a whale of a time at Lincoln, but if he is to leave the Imps, it's more likely to be for Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

