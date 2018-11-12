Sheffield Wednesday: Here's when the Owls' players could feature during the international break

The two-week international break will give the majority of the Sheffield Wednesday squad a chance to rest up - but four members of Jos Luhukay's team will be in action for their national sides.

Wednesday strikers Steven Fletcher and Atdhe Nuhiu, midfielder Josh Onomah and winger Fraser Preston could all feature on the international stage before the Owls' next Championship fixture against Derby County at Hillsborough on Saturday, November 24.

STEVEN FLETCHER

Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher received his first call-up for Scotland in 13 months after being selected for Uefa Nations League matches away at Albania and at home to Israel.

The 31-year-old, who has nine goals in 31 appearances for Scotland, found the net for the Owls against Birmingham City and was given a standing ovation for his efforts against Norwich City despite a heavy home loss.

On why he decided to call Fletcher up, Scotland boss, Alex McLeish, said: "He wants to play for Scotland and do his country proud. He’s in good form, we felt he needed to get more games under his belt.

"When we had the call-offs we had no hesitation.

"He’s a specialist centre forward and we still have guys coming through like Oli McBurnie."

ATDHE NUHIU

Atdhe Nuhiu will link up with the Kosovo squad for the Nations League matches away at Malta this Saturday (5pm) and at home to Azerbaijan next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Kosovo currently sit top of Group D3, with two wins and two draws from four fixtures.

The 29-year-old's name will go down in the history books after he scored in the 2-0 win against the Faroe Islands in the Uefa Nations League clash in September, a scoreline which marked Kosovo's first win in a competitive international since being admitted to Uefa in May 2016.

Nuhiu was named among the substitutes against Sheffield United but he was not called upon by Wednesday boss Luhukay despite starting the previous three matches in defeats to Queen's Park Rangers, Birmingham City and Norwich City.

JOSH ONOMAH

Wednesday's on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been called up to Aidy Boothroyd's England-U21 squad for friendlies away at Italy this Thursday (5.30pm) and at Denmark next Tuesday (5pm).

The centre midfielder made a promising start to his Owls career but struggled in the 4-0 home loss to Norwich City and lost his place in the starting line-up for the trip to Bramall Lane on Friday. Onomah was named on the bench against the Blades but did not feature.

FRASER PRESTON

The young Owls winger has been called up for Scotland-U20s for the first time, as they face Turkey in a friendly this Saturday.

Preston has previously been involved in the under 19 and 16 age groups.

