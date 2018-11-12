Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson says defence was “immense” during Sheffield derby

Have your say

Cameron Dawson has heaped praise on his defensive colleagues following last week’s Steel City derby.

Owls’ stopper Dawson rightfully stole the plaudits thanks to his penalty save which ensured spoils were shared at Bramall Lane.

That went some way to helping secure a first clean sheet this season for Jos Luhukay’s side.

But Dawson, 23, was quick to acknowledge the defenders in front of him for the job they did.

Wednesday reverted to a three-man defence against Chris Wilder’s side and Michael Hector, Tom Lees and Jordan Thorniley performed admirably against the Blades.

"They were immense,” Dawson said. “We worked on that all week.

"We went back to basics.

“We defended when we had to defend, we cleared it, headed and tackled.

"We went back to the old fashioned British way of just grafting and working hard and we got a reward.”