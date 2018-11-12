Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay unfazed by speculation over future

Have your say

Jos Luhukay admits he remains "relaxed" about his future as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The Owls have won just one of their last eight league games.

Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday in congratulated after saving a penalty. Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

Luhukay saw his team stop the rot during last week's Steel City derby thanks to a much-improved defensive display that earned them a 0-0 draw and a first clean sheet of the campaign.

Wednesday went into that game having lost four on the spin, leading to plenty of talk over Luhukay's future.

But the Dutchman insists he remains motivated, despite the constant scrutiny on his position.

"I'm very relaxed and cool," he said.

"I do the best that I can give and I've been so long in football that I know you have good and not so good times.

"I know in football that it's either black or white, everything or nothing.

"But I'm very relaxed and nobody can take that from me.

"I'm working with a lot of motivation and inspiration with my team.

"I can't decide the rest (speculation)."

Luhukay was full of praise for his players after Friday's result, specifically for the character shown following the four straight defeats.

"We needed good organisation," Luhukay added.

"We must have stability and must support each other.

"We must now, in the next two weeks, look to get back to form."

