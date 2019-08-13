Sheffield United: David Moyes reveals bizarre reason why he didn't sign a young Harry Maguire for Everton

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Blades academy product recently became the most expensive defender in the history of the game, joining Manchester United for a whopping £80m towards the tail end of the last transfer window.

He made his Red Devils debut last weekend, and produced a solid display at the back that saw Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side romp to a 4-0 win over Chelsea to kick the season off in style.

Discussing his time at the helm of Everton, Moyes revealed he had kept tabs on Maguire during his time with the Blades, and told talkSport: “We didn't try to sign him but we flagged him up at that time.”

“I was very aware of the players in the lower leagues and had a made good career out of bringing them to Everton – whether that be Tim Cahill or all the ones we did through the years. The veteran coach continued: “Harry Maguire was another one I recognised. He played against Preston North End at home in a league game and I watched him and thought he played really well, but at that time he was really big – he had a big arse.

“You thought: ‘My goodness, how big is Harry going to be?!’ because he was a relatively young boy at that time.”

Maguire's solid frame has become integral to his successes as a player, giving him the strength needed to bustle past opponents while boldly bringing the ball out of defence. He starred for England in the 2018 World Cup, and will again be testing his talents in European football with Manchester United this season.

Going on to praise the 26-year-old, Moyes said: “To be fair he looks in terrific shape and he hasn't changed at all really. When I went to (Manchester) United, we had (Nemanja) Vidic, Rio (Ferdinand), Jonny Evans...Chris Smalling, so for us to go and buy another young centre half wasn't the biggest thing we needed at the time.