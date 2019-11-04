Sheffield Eagles sign hooker Robbie Ward

New Sheffield Eagles signing Robbie Ward

Ward is expected to be the first of a clutch of new arrivals, with director of rugby Mark Aston previously confirming he had all but rubber-stamped deals for half-a-dozen new faces.

The ex-Leeds ace has penned a two-year deal with the Eagles and joins centre Zack McComb in committing to Aston’s improving side.

“I am very pleased to be here,” said Ward.

“I was liking the stuff Mark (Aston) was saying about the club, especially after winning the 1895 Cup and finishing quite high in the table.

“He (Aston) was keen to get me signed up, I’ve heard good things about him and also about the club.

“When the deal was on the table, I snatched his hand off really.

“To know I am here for two years, I can get my head down and I won’t be going anywhere.”

Last season Ward bagged two tries in 18 Championship appearances for the Rams, and follows a well-trodden path from the Tetley’s Stadium to the OLP in recent times.

Aston brought centre James Glover, loose forward Aaron Brown and full-back Josh Guzdek from Dewsbury last season, meaning Ward won’t be short on friendly faces within the Eagles flock.

Ward has nine Super League appearances for Leeds on his CV, whilst he has also represented Featherstone Rovers before penning a deal with Dewsbury in 2017.