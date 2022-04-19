Yorkshire cricket bring in Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne

The 33-year-old batter, who has scored 5,620 runs in 76 Tests for his country, will play three LV= Insurance County Championship matches for the White Rose, starting with this week’s trip to Northamptonshire.
Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough told the club’s official website: “We are delighted that Dimuth will be joining us for the next three Championship games.
“He has proven himself to be an exceptional leader for Sri Lanka and is a tremendous Test match batter.
“It can only benefit the lads in our changing rooms to have a player of his quality and I’m sure they will all get a lot from it. I’m confident he will contribute runs and enjoy his time at Yorkshire.”