Yorkshire cricket bring in Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne

The 33-year-old batter, who has scored 5,620 runs in 76 Tests for his country, will play three LV= Insurance County Championship matches for the White Rose, starting with this week’s trip to Northamptonshire.

Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough told the club’s official website: “We are delighted that Dimuth will be joining us for the next three Championship games.

“He has proven himself to be an exceptional leader for Sri Lanka and is a tremendous Test match batter.

