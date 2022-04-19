World Snooker Championship favourite Neil Robertson slams The Crucible

Australian Robertson is the favourite to win the competition this year and began his campaign on Easter Monday against Sheffield-based Ashley Hugill, opening up a 6-3 lead over the qualifier ahead of today’s deciding session.

The 2010 champion told Eurosport afterwards: "If you look at the Masters this year, that was the best atmosphere I've ever played in and I think all the players that played there felt the same.

Neil Robertson of Australia plays a shot during the Betfred World Snooker Championship Round One match between Neil Robertson of Australia and Ashley Hugill of England at Crucible Theatre on April 18, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I believe the atmosphere there is everything the World Championship isn't.”

The Masters has been played at London’s Alexandra Palace since 2012, with each session played in front of more than 2,000 fans.

"I think we have to be careful of tradition,” added Robertson, “there a lot of sports that have suffered because of that, and been too stubborn to move on.

"The one table set-up is really special. But there's definitely room for improvement in the two-table set-up."

Snooker’s flagship competition has been held in Sheffield every year since 1977.

Two matches are played at the same time until the semi-final stage, meaning space is limited for players.

Robertson previously complained he was unable to take on certain shots in the early rounds as a result.

Shaun Murphy, Stephen Maguire and Judd Trump have also questioned The Crucible’s suitability to host the World Championship.

But other top players, including Anthony McGill and Sheffield’s Yan Bingtao, spoke out in support of the 980-person capacity theatre.