Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s three time former world champion is raring to go for the Tigers, and plotting his route back into grand prix speedway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tai Woffinden, Britain’s most successful rider ever, spoke to The Star before the club’s public practice session, and says he feels great after a long lay off from a broken elbow.

Meanwhile, Tigers boss Simon Stead, predicted the Scunthorpe-born star will be turning heads in the new season now he is returning to action, with Sheffield starting their season against Birmingham at Owlerton on Thursday (April 3)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Tigers Tai Woffinden has told how he feels ahead of his return to action, and explained his possible route back into the grand prix series. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Woffinden suffered a serious break in June 2024, forcing him out for nine months. But now he says his elbow feels ‘really good’, and he finally feels back to normal

The Sheffield speedway star said: “Obviously a long off-season for me, which was super nice. I was able to do a lot of stuff that I don't normally get to do. So, yes, pretty happy to be back racing again.

“I feel great. I'm excited for the season. I've done a lot of testing in Poland in the last three days and fly back out there tomorrow (Friday). I've got another four days on the bounce and then, yeah, come back for Thursday.”

He said it felt great to be back on his bike.

He said: “I rode in Aussie about probably a month ago, I reckon. It was a great feeling to just have that buzz again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like I said, I've enjoyed doing stuff that I haven't been able to do and it's kind of given me a bit of a new lease of life, I guess you can say. I had a real long pause.”

Tai Woffinden in the Sheffield pits. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

He admitted he missed racing describing it as: “Watching all the boys race and being a bit bitter about that I can't.”

“I feel really good,” he said. “The start of this season, it's a whole new set up for me. Obviously not in the Grand Prix. a new team in Poland, a new team internally with the mechanics and whatnot.

“So, yeah, I'm super excited for this season.”

He confirmed it was looking to get back in the Grand Prix series, and has hopes of appearing this season, hoping he could get a wild card for the British GP in Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I'm doing the GP qualifiers, racing in the European Championships. So if we win that, then we're straight in. I'll potentially have a wildcard spot for Manchester GP, depending on how the British final goes.

“So that's another opportunity to prove myself and then get a wildcard. So there's plenty of ways in for me. I've just got to go out there and enjoy riding my bike and do a good job.”

Tigers boss Simon Stead thinks the winter off has done Woffinden good, and that he has given himself time to heal properly, which was an important thing for him to do.

Stead said: “I know last year he was chomping at the bit to try and get back. It just wasn't achievable. So he's done the right thing, given himself plenty of time to recover properly and heal properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think now he's sort of chomping at the bit and really got that dog look in his eye because he's out to prove some people wrong who think that might be one injury too many.

“And I for one know that he's going to certainly turn heads again this year.”