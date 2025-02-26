Speedway: Big landmark for Tai Woffinden as Sheffield star prepares to return to action
Tai Woffinden crashed in the Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow back in June, in an incident which effectively ended his 2024 season.
He was injured heat eight as he battled Germany's Kai Huckenbeck for the lead at Edward Jancarz Stadium, suffering a serious elbow break which required surgery.
Now the Sheffield Tigers rider has announced he is back on a speedway bike, in Australia, for the first in months.
He said on social media: “Not even sat on one of my bikes in the last seven months! Straight back to it and I’m loving every second of it.
“Body feels great, no issues with the elbow, see you all in a month’s time.”
He put together a video, wearing his kevlars, recorded next to a speedway track in Australia, and said: “It has been a while since I heard that noise and since I’ve been wearing these things!
“But it’s 31 degrees out here today, the sun is shining, Steve Sutherland has prepped the track, Jake Rose is on the tools, I am borrowing Luke Killeen’s bike, and I am hyped!
“The last time I rode a bike was seven months ago, so I think we should go out there and send it straight away.”
