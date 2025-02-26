Speedway: Big landmark for Tai Woffinden as Sheffield star prepares to return to action

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 07:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield’s three time former World Speedway champion Tai Woofinden has announced a big landmark in his return to action.

Tai Woffinden crashed in the Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow back in June, in an incident which effectively ended his 2024 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was injured heat eight as he battled Germany's Kai Huckenbeck for the lead at Edward Jancarz Stadium, suffering a serious elbow break which required surgery.

Now the Sheffield Tigers rider has announced he is back on a speedway bike, in Australia, for the first in months.

He said on social media: “Not even sat on one of my bikes in the last seven months! Straight back to it and I’m loving every second of it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Body feels great, no issues with the elbow, see you all in a month’s time.”

He put together a video, wearing his kevlars, recorded next to a speedway track in Australia, and said: “It has been a while since I heard that noise and since I’ve been wearing these things!

“But it’s 31 degrees out here today, the sun is shining, Steve Sutherland has prepped the track, Jake Rose is on the tools, I am borrowing Luke Killeen’s bike, and I am hyped!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The last time I rode a bike was seven months ago, so I think we should go out there and send it straight away.”

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield SpeedwayPolandAustralia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice