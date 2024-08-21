Speedway Tai Woffinden injury: Sheffield Tigers star gives update on injury and recovery efforts
The Tru7 Group TIgers number five has been ruled out since suffering the serious injury in the Grand Prix of Poland – Gorzow at the end of June.
He had hoped to be back to ride for Sheffield in last week’s meeting against Birmingham, and in the Cardiff GP, but was unable to return after hearing the results of his most recent medical assessment.
Now he has given an update on his injury and his efforts to return, and explained some of the physio work he has to go through as he rebuilds the strength in his arm and its movement. They include work on weights., and breathing oxygen at higher than normal pressure.
He said: ”I am doing all I can, so when the bone actually heals i will be in the best physical and mental shape.
“I have been advised by my surgeon to NOT ride and have another X-ray on September 2, and from this I will know what the next move is.
“I did not realise the extent of this injury and it has by far been the worst injury to date! Also I would just like to add that recovery isn’t just physical. It’s fuelling my body right so it can have the best chance at healing.
“Mental health, which isn’t spoken about enough! Being out of action and not racing is torture for me, this is all I know and love.”
He added: “I would like to thank all my loyal fans and sponsors and clubs! I really do appreciate all of you!”
