Speedway: Sheffield issue statement after Tigers' Tai Woffinden reported injured in crash in Poland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The website of the FIM, which runs speedway’s grand prix series, of which Scunthorpe-born Tai is a reserve this season, has reported that he has been airlifted to hospital following a crash riding for his Polish club, Rzeszow, in away meeting at Krosno.
Tigers have this evening issued a statement on their social media platforms, stating that they are aware of the crash.
Sheffield said in the statement this evening: “Sheffield Speedway are aware of a racing crash involving Tai Woffinden in Poland this afternoon.
“Out of respect for Tai and his family, we politely ask supporters not to respond to, or share, any rumours.
“We will provide supporters with an official update when it is appropriate to do so.”
Tai, a fans’ favourite, was in Sheffield on Thursday, at the Tigers’ press and practice evening.
He told The Star of his excitement over returning to action this season, after having suffered a long lay off after a crash in a grand prix last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.