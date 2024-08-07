Sheffield’s three time former World Champion Tai Woffinden has had to put back plans to return for the Tigers next week.

Woffinden, who was injured in June riding in a Grand Prix in Poland, had hoped to return to action for the Tru7 Group Tigers at Owlerton against Birmingham next week.

But now he believes it will be September before he can return to action.

Today he has announced he has had to put his return back for a month following latest X rays on his broken elbow.

Tai Woffinden at Owlerton earlier this season. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

Woffinden, who told fans at Owlerton between heats last month that he hoped to race in Poland early next week and then for the Tigers against Birmingham on August 15, announced the setback on his social media accounts while he was at Worclaw airport, waiting to fly back to the UK.

He said: “Went to hospital yesterday (afternoon) and to another hospital this morning.

“I’m so gutted and sad to say that I’m gonna be out for a further four weeks where we will then redo the X-ray, and if its OK then I can start again in September.”

Woffinden crashed in the Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow. He was injured heat eight as he battled Germany's Kai Huckenbeck for the lead at Edward Jancarz Stadium.

He had also hoped to return to action in time for the British GP in Cardiff this month.

September, when he now hopes to return, will be a vital part of the Tigers season. The team has the two legs of the Knockout Cup Final to ride on September 2 and September 5.

Then the play-offs, if Tigers quality, are scheduled to taken place between September 9 and September 26.