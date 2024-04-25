Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s new National Development League side got off to a winning start with victory over Middlesbrough.

After a slow start, the club’s junior side, run as a joint junior team with Scunthorpe, the Sheffield Autocraft Tiger Cubs battled back to win at Owlerton, on a night that the senior Sheffield side saw their own Premiership meeting with Ipswich rained off.

Having trailed 15-21 after heat six, the youngsters appeared to settle down on the Sheffield track as the meeting progressed, turning the tables to win 48-42 in the end.

Riding at number one, Jack Smith, a Tigers senior rider in 2018, top scored for the cubs, dropping only one point during the evening ,to finish on 14, while Ace Pijper, who rode a senior Premiership meeting for the Tigers as a guest last season, scored 12, paid 14.

Sheffield: Jack Smith 14, Ace Pijper 12+2. Stene Pijper 6+1, Luke Harrison 5, Mickie Simpson 4+1, Sheldon Davies 4, Kean Dicken 3