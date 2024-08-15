Speedway: Win over Birmingham sends Sheffield top and secures play-offs spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield moved to the top of the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership, recording their biggest win for a month against Birmingham at Owlerton.

With Ipswich losing at home to Leicester, the three points that the TruPlant Tigers took from their 55-35 win this evening, which included the bonus point for the aggregate win, was enough to leapfrog the East Anglians at the summit of the table.

Importantly, the win also secured Sheffield’s top four place, guaranteeing a place in the play-offs.

Tigers Rising Star Dan Gilkes enjoyed a successful night, scoring six plus a bonus point. That tally included a win in heat four, a race which saw him finish two places ahead of the visitors’ Tom Brennan, who rides in the Grand Prix at the weekend, as Gilkes and Kyle Howarth secured a 5-1 heat advantage.

Sheffield riders thank their fans after their win over Birmingham put them top of the league. Photo: National World | National World

Gilkes said after the meeting “We needed the win. There have been so many close meetings in the last few weeks. In the team talk it was said that we needed the two points and the aggregate point.

“They’ve (the track staff) done a lot of hard work to the track. We’ve been struggling at home and the track was really good today - credit to all the track staff.”

He said having qualified for the play-offs would not affect how Sheffield ride.

He said: “We want to win every meeting we go into, whether that is at the start of the season or the end of the season. We want to do our best and we want to finish top of the table , That’s our goal and we’ve got to keep consistent and keep up this home form.”

The first heat of the night was drawn 3-3, with world number two Freddie Lindgren finishing last.

But Sheffield won six of the opening eight heats to open up an 33-15 lead by heat eight.

Birmingham were more competitive in the second half of the meeting, with Lindgren finding his feet to win three of his six heats on the night. After his first heat struggle, the only rider to beat the Swede was Sheffield number three Chris Holder, who pushed him into second place in heats five and 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield 55: Chris Holder 14, Jack Holder 12+1, Kyle Howarth 10+1, Josh Pickering 9+2, Dan Gilkes 6+1, Jason Edwards 4, Tai Woffinden r/r.

Birmingham 35: Freddie Lindgren 13, Wiktor Lampart 7+1, Zach Cook 5+1, Tom Brennan 5, Michael Palm Toft 4, Leon Flint 1, Piotr Pawlicki r/r. Sheffield win the aggregate point

How they stand: Sheffield M20 Pts35; Ipswich 20 34; Leicester 20 32; Belle Vue 20 31; Oxford 21 25; King’s Lynn 18 11; Birmingham 21 6