Speedway: Sheffield signing Anders Rowe 'ready to make step up'

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield boss Simon Stead believes new signing Anders Rowe is ready for the step-up from rising star to the main body of the team.

The 22-year-old was signed for the Tigers to ride in one of the top five positions, in what is a step up for the former King’s Lynn rider.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Stead thinks it is the right time for Rowe to make that change, and says he has been impressed with the up and coming rider’s performances at Owlerton as an away rider.

He told Speedway Star: “It will be more difficult for him in the main body of the team, which is where he’ll start the season for us at least, but I truly believe he’s ready for that progression.

“There’s no reason why he can’t sustain his position as well as a similar level of performance that he’s shown over the past couple of seasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anders can be a true second string and if he does become that, then he is someone we can have a serious look at being a big part of our long-term plan.”

The 22-year-old scored 25+2 from three visits to Sheffield speedway last term. and Stead says he has been doing a lot of good things for quite a while that had perhaps ‘gone under the radar’.

He said: “He’s always been someone I’ve felt has got the potential to go a long way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Points make prizes in speedway though and last year, he scored points almost everywhere he went.

“Focussing on what he did at Sheffield as an away rider, that makes me really excited to see what he’s got.”

Sheffield are due to face Birmingham in their first Rowe Motor Oil Premiership meeting of the season on Thursday, April 3 (7.30pm).

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

Related topics:Simon SteadSheffield SpeedwaySheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice