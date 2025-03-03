Speedway: Sheffield signing Anders Rowe 'ready to make step up'

Sheffield boss Simon Stead believes new signing Anders Rowe is ready for the step-up from rising star to the main body of the team.

The 22-year-old was signed for the Tigers to ride in one of the top five positions, in what is a step up for the former King’s Lynn rider.

But Stead thinks it is the right time for Rowe to make that change, and says he has been impressed with the up and coming rider’s performances at Owlerton as an away rider.

He told Speedway Star: “It will be more difficult for him in the main body of the team, which is where he’ll start the season for us at least, but I truly believe he’s ready for that progression.

“There’s no reason why he can’t sustain his position as well as a similar level of performance that he’s shown over the past couple of seasons.

“Anders can be a true second string and if he does become that, then he is someone we can have a serious look at being a big part of our long-term plan.”

The 22-year-old scored 25+2 from three visits to Sheffield speedway last term. and Stead says he has been doing a lot of good things for quite a while that had perhaps ‘gone under the radar’.

He said: “He’s always been someone I’ve felt has got the potential to go a long way.

“Points make prizes in speedway though and last year, he scored points almost everywhere he went.

“Focussing on what he did at Sheffield as an away rider, that makes me really excited to see what he’s got.”

Sheffield are due to face Birmingham in their first Rowe Motor Oil Premiership meeting of the season on Thursday, April 3 (7.30pm).