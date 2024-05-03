Speedway: Sheffield 'will be dangerous' says Jack Holder after victory over Oxford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield number one Jack Holder reckons Sheffield can get better, as the season goes on, after last night’s win over Oxford.

The Tru7 Tigers beat Oxford 49-41 to take the points for the win and the aggregate bonus in the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holder said afterwards: “It’s only our second one at home, Oxford are a good team so they pushed us all the way and took us to the heat 15, but very happy, and move on to the next one.

Sheffield number one Jack Holder. Photo: David Kessen, National World

He said there was more to come from the team.

He added: “It’s only the second one we’ve had at home. It feels like we’ve not really started at home. We’ve had one in the wet and then today the sun was out which is good.

“Once everyone is dialled in we’ll be dangerous.”

On his grand prix success at the weekend in Croatia, when he won his first speedway GP, he said it was massive and he was still a bit speechless.

He added: “I’ve got to pinch myself but that’s in the past now. I’m really stoked to win it. There’s a long way to go. It’s definitely a good feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Tigers team manager Simon Stead admitted he knew Thursday’s Oxford clash would be a difficult match, and was not surprised by how well former Tiger Craig Cook did at reserve, scoring 16 from six rides, including five wins. But Tai Woffinden, Jack Holder and Chris Holder all scored double figures for Sheffield.

Stead said: “When I was looking at the line-up and I saw Craig at reserve for them I knew it was going to be a difficult match.”

“He’s been on fire so far this season and they’ve also got a lot of lads who can ride this track very well.

“It did feel like we’d got it under control but when they’ve got somebody like Craig going so well who they could essentially put in anywhere they wanted, that made it quite difficult to manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the fact that Craig has done what he’s done and we’ve still managed to come out on top and get the aggregate bonus point was everything that we needed.

“We knuckled down and with their strength in depth I thought everyone did their bit and like I say it’s great that we’ve come out on top.”