Howarth has remained skipper after leading the side into the play-offs last September and he’s hoping for a flying start to their League Cup group in Manchester.

Former Aces man Craig Cook and Pole Tobiasz Musielak make their Tigers debut against a side who snapped up Jake Allen last week as a late signing after missing out on a brave bid to bring back British talent Dan Bewley.

Tobiasz Musielak in action

The League Cup is a new competition which sees Tigers, Belle Vue and Wolverhampton in a group with the winners going through to the final against the other group leaders.

Said Howarth: “It’s time for the talking to stop, this is the serious stuff now and it doesn’t get any bigger than Belle Vue for us.

“There’s always that rivalry between the two clubs and we’re looking forward to going across there.

“We look a good side and we’re all feeling pretty good, it would be the perfect start for us if we could go there and win on that brilliant track but Belle Vue will be equally determined.”

Simon Stead

The team will be back at Owlerton on Thursday when all seven take part in the Steel City Open Championship.

They’ll be joined by new Wolves signing Steve Worrall, Peterborough’s new Danish rider Ben Basso, Sheffield assets Josh Macdonald and Zaine Kennedy and British icon Chris Harris.

Boss Simon Stead said: "This is great news for the lads, an extra meeting on the fixture list and I'm looking forward to what other riders will join the meeting to challenge our lads.

"It will be the first official Sheffield event after Todd's meeting and I'm sure the fans will be keen to come along and see the lads racing for the Steel City Open title."

It will be the traditional 20 heat format with the leading scorer winning the meeting.

Season tickets apply and the full draw will be revealed shortly.

BELLE VUE: Max Fricke, Jye Etheridge, Jake Allen, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Norick Blodorn, Tom Brennan.