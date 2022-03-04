Speedway: Sheffield Tigers confirm extra meeting later this month

The Steel City Open Championship will feature all seven Tru Plant Tigers riders against riders invited from around the sport in an individual meeting on Thursday March 31.

It means Tigers fans will enjoy four successive Thursday nights to start the season with Todd Kurtz holding his testimonial on March 24 - featuring World Champions Chris Holder and Jason Doyle. League Cup clashes with Belle Vue and Wolverhampton will follow in April.

Sheffield Tigers have confirmed an extra meeting to take place in March.

Club bosses are keen to give the team, incuding new signings Tobiasz Musielak and Craig Cook, every opportunity to race in the early stages of the season after the long winter.

Boss Simon Stead said: "This is great news for the lads, an extra meeting on the fixture list and I'm looking forward to what other riders will join the meeting to challenge our lads.

"It will be the first official Sheffield event after Todd's meeting and I'm sure the fans will be keen to come along and see the lads racing for the Steel City Open title.

"It's getting exciting now, another week has passed and I think with what's going on around the world we all need something to look forward to right now."