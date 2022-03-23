Holder will line-up at Owlerton for Kurtz’s testimonial on Thursday after landing a spot in this year’s Grand Prix series.

He’s been called in alongside British ace Dan Bewley to replace Russian duo Artem Laguta, the reigning champion, and Emil Sayfutdinov.

Jack Holder in action for Sheffield. Photo courtesy of Charlotte Flanigan.

Holder is included in Kurtz’s meeting alongside fellow Sheffield riders Adam Ellis, Tobiasz Musielak and Kyle Howarth.

And he’s revealed how some of his best times in the sport were with Holder at Second Division Plymouth.

He said: “Although I didn’t race against Jack a hell of a lot until he came to the UK, he was always racing against my brother Brady back in Aussie, so it feels like I have known him forever.

“We had two fun seasons together at Plymouth, winning the Premier League Fours with him and Brady was definitely a highlight, especially when nobody expected it – neither did we.

“We both lived around Poole for four or five years so we hung out quite a lot. There was never a dull moment, that’s for sure.

“He’s an awesome rider and has progressed so much in recent years. I never doubted that he’d be in the Grand Prix’s and he’s managed to achieve that already.

“I certainly feel he’s improving every season and I reckon he can continue that this year, I’ll be watching his results with interest.”

Kurtz’s big night also doubles up as his farewell event after confirming his retirement to settle back in Australia.

He’s pulled in former World Champions Jason Doyle and Chris Holder and a host of impressive riders including talented young Brits Jordan Palin and former Tigers favourite Danyon Hume.

A bumper crowd is expected for the first Owlerton action of the season.