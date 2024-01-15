Speedway: Australian Championship podium for Sheffield star Jack Holder, ahead Chris Holder and Josh Pickering
Sheffield number one takes third as three Tigers speedway riders finish Australian Championship campaigns
Sheffield Tigers speedway star Jack Holder has secured a podium finish in the Australian Championship.
But the Tru Plant TIgers number one was not able to retain the title down under, having won the competition last year.
The championship, run over five meetings, was won overall by Oxford’s Rohan Tungate, who beat Leicester’s Max Fricke to the title in the final meeting.
Holder had to win a run-off against Belle Vue's Jaimon Lidsey to secure third place and take bronze, after their pair finished tied on 61 points.
The third place finish is enough to guarantee world number four Holder a place in the Grand Prix qualifying rounds for 2025.
Holder was one of three Sheffield riders taking part in the championships, along with his brother, Chris, and fellow Aussie Josh Pickering.
Chris Holder finished seventh overall on 42 points, while Pickering finished in eighth place on 41 points.
The first meeting at Owlerton of the new season is scheduled for Thursday, March 14 (7.30), in the form of long serving captain Kyle Howarth testimonial, which sees the 2024 Tigers side take on a World Select side.
Sheffield then begin their defence of their Sports Insure Premiership crown on Thursday, March 21 (7.30) with the visit of Oxford.
1 Rohan Tungate 70, 2 Max Fricke 67, 3 Jack Holder 61+3, 4 Jaimon Lidsey 61+2, 5 Brady Kurtz 57, 6 Ben Cook 42, 7 Chris Holder 42, 8 Josh Pickering 41, 9 Sam Masters 41, 10 Ryan Douglas 40, 12 Zach Cook 28, 12 Keynan Rew 22, 13 James Pearson 18, 14 Michael West 14, 15 Fraser Bowes 11, 16 Justin Sedgmen 9, 17 Tate Zischke 5, 18 Jye Etheridge 4, 19 Jack Morrison 3, 20 Jake Turner 1.