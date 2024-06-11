Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield speedway skipper's testimonial finally set to go ahead at Owlerton on Wednesday

Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth is expecting a close contest, when his testimonial finally gets underway on Wednesday night.

The meeting was postponed after rain hit the original date in March, but he has now put together two sets of teams for a re-arranged meeting at Owlerton (7.30pm), and he feels they are two well matched sets of riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting will see a Tigers representative team take on a Rest of the World Select over 15 heats, with a bonus ‘Dash for Cash’ race between the top four point scorers, with three ‘Young Lions’ junior heats also on the schedule.

Kyle Howarth . Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Sheffield’s line-up includes Howarth alongside current team-mates Josh Pickering, Jason Edwards and Dan Gilkes. They will be led by Chris Harris, who guested for the club in their league title win last October, with former Tigers Connor Mountain and Charles Wright also joining the Sheffield seven.

British Grand Prix Wild Card Tom Brennan has been called up into the Rest of the World Select side who also include Ryan Douglas, Sam Masters, Zach Cook and Jake Allen, Simon Lambert and Norick Blodorn. Former Sheffield boss Eric Boocock will be the ‘away’ side’s team manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howarth said: “There’s been quite a bit of stress getting everything together and ready for the restaging of my testimonial so I’m glad it’s finally here now!

“The work has never really stopped in the background and once again, I’ve had some good people supporting me. “I feel like we’ve been constantly juggling the line-ups around for the past three or four weeks, but hopefully we’ve got them nicely balanced to give everyone a nice close contest.

“I’m sure all the boys will help me put on a great show for the supporters and I just hope as many people from as many different clubs can make it because a lot of time and effort has gone into planning this.”

Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering, Chris Harris and Tom Brennan will all be taking part in a special ‘Selfie & Signing Session’ next to the Programme stand near the entrance from when gates open at 6pm until 6.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Original commemorative programmes, which look back on Kyle’s career to date, will be sold along with an 8-page insert for £5.

Pre-meeting build up is due to get underway around 7.15pm with Cruz ‘Bomber’ Harris taking the opening laps of the night.

Admission is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17). Under-5s are admitted free.

Sheffield:(sponsored by Complete Car Services Ltd): Chris Harris, Kyle Howarth, Connor Mountain, Charles Wright, Josh Pickering, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.