Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield are set to start the defence of their Speedway Premiership title, five months after lifting the trophy at Owlerton.

The club will start their first meeting of the season with an away trip to Oxford, on Thursday night, and the team features three time world champion Tai Woffinden and world number four Jack Holder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had planned an Owlerton practice section on Wednesday evening (March 20), but that has had to be cancelled because of wet weather.

The Tigers riders after Sheffield Tigers won the Speedway Premiership. Picture: David Kessen, National World

All seven riders in this year's Tru7 Group Tigers line-up rode for the club at one stage during the 2023 season, but it will be the first time Woffinden and Holder feature in the same Tigers team. Promoter Damien Bates feels the Tigers have got the strongest top five in the division as well as two of the UK's brightest prospects at reserve.

He said: “It’s one of the easiest teams I’ve ever managed to put together.

“It was all done, sorted and sealed so early as well and I’m more than happy with the seven riders we’ve got at Sheffield again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got two top level, world class riders leading the team in Jack (Holder) and Tai (Woffinden) and they’re backed up by three quality riders in Chris Holder, who's a former World Champion, Josh Pickering and Kyle (Howarth).

"Both Jason (Edwards) and Dan (Gilkes) deserve to be back and it should be another exciting year for them because they’re young, they’re improving all the time and they’ll carry on learning from the top five.

"With a top five like we've got, we’ll always have a chance of winning meetings and that takes a bit of pressure off the two reserves but as we saw last year, they are already at a stage where they can score points at this level."