Team boss Simon Stead will be missing from the Sheffield pits on Thursday, as Sheffield bid to secure a place in speedway’s KO Cup semifinals.

The Tru7 Group Tigers will need to overturn an eight point deficit against Belle Vue on Thursday evening at Owlerton if they are to reach the semis after losing the first leg 49-41 in Manchester at the beginning of April.

But they will have to do it without team manager Stead, who will be absent due to a trip abroad which was booked before the meeting was re-scheduled due the a postponement last month.

Simon Stead thinks Sheffield are capable of overturning the deficit from the first leg against Belle Vue on Thursday. Picture: David Kessen

Plymouth’s Garry May will deputise for Stead in the home side of the pits. Sheffield’s last defeat was the first leg at Belle Vue, and have won their three team fixtures since then.

The Aces arrive in South Yorkshire having lost three of their four away outings so far - but were boosted by their biggest win of the year to date, beating Birmingham 57-33 at the National Speedway Stadium on Monday.

It promises to be another enthralling instalment of the War of the Roses, but Tigers’ heat-leader Tai Woffinden is optimistic he and his team-mates have got what it takes to continue their recent run of good form.

“You already know we’ll give it to them the best we can and we’d feel confident of turning anything around at home,” he said.

“The boys are going well. We’ve just got to keep chipping away.

“Obviously for the club we’d like to achieve as much as possible but for us as speedway riders, it’s also a chance to earn ourselves some extra meetings.”

Both teams are at full strength in terms of their riders.

Belle Vue are led by in-form skipper Brady Kurtz and also include British Grand Prix star Dan Bewley, current British Under-21 Champion Connor Bailey and former World Under-21 Champion Jaimon Lidsey.

Admission for the home leg of the cup tie against Belle Vue is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17) whilst all under-5s are admitted FREE of charge.

Supporters are reminded that Season Tickets are NOT valid for cup fixtures.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes,