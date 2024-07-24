Speedway: Sheffield rejig rider order for Oxford clash, as Jason Edwards sees something to build on
After having used Max Fricke and Tom Brennan as guests in their last two meetings to cover for the Great Britain star, the Tru7 Group Tigers revert to rider replacement, which will see the remaining six riders cover his rides between them in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership clash.
But boss Simon Stead is changing their rider order again, reverting to the numbers they rode in the last home meeting, with Josh Pickering at three and Chris Holder at five. The replacement rides will be at number two.
Reserve Jason Edwards, who scored 6+2 in his last Owlerton outing against Kings Lynn last week, and then 7+2 at Birmingham on Monday, is hoping to provide another important contribution., alongside fellow reserve Dan Gilkes, Sheffield’s Rising Star.
Edwards said: “We’ve both been struggling for points in this league so for us to both have a good night on Monday didn’t half make a difference”.
“We know how important our points can be for the team and we’re all so glad how quickly the meetings are starting to come now.
“We’ve all got something to build on these last couple of meetings and we just want to keep that going no matter who we’re up against.”
The visitors include Australian Champion Rohan Tungate, triple British Champion Chris Harris and Polish World Cup winner Maciej Janowski in their line up.
Sheffield are five points behind leaders Ipswich with a meeting in hand, whilst they also have one on Belle Vue who they currently sit level on points with in the standings. Oxford are fourth, four points behind Sheffield but have ridden three more fixtures.
Tigers have an eight point cushion over fifth placed Leicester thanks to back-to-back victories.
Turnstiles open at 6pm and admission is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17) whilst all under-5s are admitted free of charge.
Sheffield: Jack Holder, Tai Woffinden R/R, Josh Pickering, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.
Oxford: Rohan Tungate, Erik Riss, Maciej Janowski, Charles Wright, Chris Harris, Ashton Boughen, Luke Killeen.
