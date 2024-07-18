Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield boss Simon Stead was pleased to have Tru7 Group Tigers number one Jack Holder back in the team, as Sheffield secured their biggest win of the season over King’s Lynn.

But he had some sympathy with the visitors over their injury troubles, having seen his own side struggle to deal with injuries to two of their most important riders in recent weeks.

He said Jack Holder’s return made his life a lot easier.

He told The Star: “Trying to cover both Jack and Tai (Woffinden) has been a bit of a nightmare to be quite honest - they’re not replaceable, and the facilities aren’t really there to get anyone who can replicate what they do on track, so at least with one of them back, it gives us some strength in depth again and that showed tonight, we had a really good team display.

Stead said guest Tom Brennan’s paid maximum spoke for itself. He added: “We put a lot of thought into who we bring in as a guest, who we bring in, who we can fit and what number will work for them and get the best out of them, so Tom fitted in perfectly. I’ve spent a lot of time with him with the Speedway of Nations over the course of the last week, and it felt like it was a really good fit.”

He said with the nature of Tai Woffinden’s injury, Sheffield would have to play it week by week in terms of when the three time former world champion would be able to return, but that he would be delighted when his number five could return.

Woffinden has stated he hopes to return in time for the British Grand Prix, and for Sheffield’s home clash with Birmingham in the week leading up the Cardiff meeting.

He had some sympathy for King’s Lynn’s injury problems, having seen his own side having to cope with the loss of Holder and Woffinden in recent weeks.

He said: “It’s difficult enough covering one or two riders, Having three out is an absolute nightmare.

“It was not their night tonight. But we can’t do anything about that.

“We’ve got a reverse fixture at their place and a bonus point to think about, so we have to go out there and get as many on the board as we can.”