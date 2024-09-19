Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield are out of the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership play offs, after falling just two points short of Belle Vue on aggregate tonight Owlerton.

But the night was also tinged with concerns for Belle Vue’s Ben Cook, after the Australian was taken to hospital by ambulance after a crash in heat nine.

Already 12 points behind after the first leg at the National Speedway Stadium, the Tru7Group Tigers struggled early on, and did not have a race winner until Chris Holder took first place in heat five, by which point Sheffield were four behind on the night.

Tigers rallied as the night went on, but Sheffield went into heat 14 needing to win both the final heats 5-1, and although Josh Pickering took first place, Jason Edwards was unable to battle his way past Antti Vuolas into second, with Tigers 4-2 heat advantage leaving them agonisingly short.

Sheffield boss Sinon Stead leaders the Tigers riders out to thank fans for their support this season after their narrow play-offs defeat to Belle Vue over two legs. Photo: National World | National World

Pickering was back on track to win heat 15, with guest Chris Harris taking second as Tigers ended their season with a 5-1, leaving them just two points short of the Aces on aggregate, and 50-40 winners on the night.

Pickering said afterwards he was ‘gutted’ on the night. He added:. “You look at the season, we’ve got a lot of moments we can be proud about, we can be happy for, but to miss out so close right towards the end there is disheartening as you can tell with the mood round the place.”

He said the weather had changed and the team had not been riding at Owlerton for a couple of weeks. He said: “When you’re here week in week out you can change those set ups a little bit easier. Tonight it was a lot cooler, the track was a little bit greasy early on.

“If we could have drawn that back to six after the first four heats we’d have been in a much better position, but we ended up 16 down after we lost another four. Tonight did get away from us in the end but we kept charging on, and we can’t take any credit away from Belle Vue. They’re a great side, they’ve got great riders within their team and full respect for them, but for us, and a personal point of view, it’s very disappointing.”

He added he wished Ben Cook all the best . He said: “It’s not nice seeing any rider crash, but I’ve grown up with him, known him since seven years old, it does make you look at things a bit differently, so we just hope he’s as well as as safe as possible with all the right people around him doing the right things.”

Heat one had finished 3-3 as Brady Kurtz finished ahead of Kyle Howarth and third placed Jack Holder.

Belle Vue remained level after Antti Vuolas won heat two, despite a close challenge from Dan Gilkes, Jason Edwards taking third in a 3-3 shared heat.

Belle Vue extended their lead with a 4-2 in heat three, Jaimon Lidsey leading from the start to finish ahead of Josh Pickering, with Chris Holder, last behind Ben Cook.

Heat four had to be restarted with all four riders after a first bend fall for Gilkes, with Vuolas riding for the visitors in a reserve switch.

But Dan Bewley won the heat ahead of Chris Harris as Aces gained another 4-2 advantage to extend their aggregate lead to 16 points.

Sheffield finally won a heat in heat five, Chris Holder finishing first, ahead of Kurtz, with Pickering in third, as the Tigers won 4-2 to reduce the gap to two on the night.

Heat six ended 3-3, Bewley leading from the gate to finish clear of Howarth, second, and Jack Holder

Chris Harris won heat seven, but Lidsey and Cook's second and third places, despite a battling performance from Edwards, meant the Aces secured another drawn heat, keeping their lead at two points on the night and 14 on aggregate.

Sheffield led for the first time on the night as Gilkes took heat eight, ahead of Howarth, Mulford taking Belle Vue’s point after Blodorn had retired from the race, giving Sheffield a 5-1 advantage to make it 25-23 on the night.

Heat nine was drawn, Bewley leading from the gate again, with Pickering snapping at his heels, Chris Holder in third.

Heat 10 was stopped after Cook cartwheeled off his bike after losing control on the second bend while at the back.

Jack Holder, who had been leading, ditched his bike and ran to check on his fellow Australian, who had been in fourth place at the time. The ambulance was brought onto the track and the rider stretchered inside.

After a long break, Sheffield pair Howarth and Jack Holder took first and second respectively, leading from the gate and team riding, cutting the aggregate difference to six with a 5-1.

Heat 11 saw Harris win a shared heat ahead of Kurtz and Blodorn, leaving the visitors still six clear on aggregate.

Heat 12 saw Belle Vue win the heat 4-2, Lidsey taking first place ahead of Chris Holder, who overtook Vuolas at the end of lap three to avert a 5-1.

Heat 13 saw Kurtz get the better of second place Harris, and third placed Jack Holder, a drawn heat that left Tigers needing to win the last two heats 5-1.

Tigers won heat 14, with Pickering taking first place, but Edwards had to settle for third place as he was unable to pass Vuolas. The 4-2 score was enough to secure the place in the grand final for the Aces.

Pickering took heat 15 ahead of Harris, Sheffield taking a 5-1 to lose by just two points on aggregate.

Sheffield 50: Chris Harris 12+1, Josh Pickering 11, Kyle Howarth 9+1, Chris Holder 6+1, Jack Holder 5+4, Dan Gilkes 5, Jason Edwards 2+1.

Belle Vue 40: Dan Bewley 10, Brady Kurtz 10, Jaimon Lidsey 9, Antti Vuloas 7, Ben Cook 2+1, Norick Blodorn 1+1, Jake Mulford 1.

Belle Vue win 91-89 on aggregate