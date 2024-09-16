Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield have been left with work to do after losing the first leg of their Premiership play-offs semi final at Belle Vue.

On a night which saw Josh Pickering suffer mechanical problems, the Tru7Group Tigers lost 51-39 on the night, with Holder Brothers Jack and Chris Holder the pick of the Sheffield riders in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership semi final first leg at the National Speedway Stadium..

Sheffield had been within eight points of Belle Vue going into heat 15, but a 5-1 for Brady Kurtz and Jaimon Lidsey meant the Aces take a 12 point lead to Owlerton on Thursday..

Simon Stead said he had wanted to win on the night, but felt there were a couple of riders who had off nights for his side at the National Speedway Stadium, who could shine at Sheffield for his side in the second leg at Owlerton on Thursday.

Jack Holder said afterwards that Belle Vue was a tough place to come to, but added he felt he had ‘a bit of speed on the night’.

Chris Holder added: ”We’re looking forward to Thursday now and putting up a good fight.”

He said Josh Pickering had ignition problems with his bike, but had won a race once it had been sorted.

Belle Vue took the first heat, with Brady Kurtz finishing ahead of Jack Holder. The Aces taking a 4-2 advantage, Norick Blodorn taking a point ahead of Kyle Howarth, who had briefly led early on.

Antti Vuolis overtook Jason Edwards on the last bend of heat two, after Edwards had led from the start. Dan Giles took third as the home side led 7-5, following the 3-3.

Chris Holder won heat three, but Josh Pickering dropped back from second place, with Ben Cook and Lidsey both getting past him to square the heat, putting Belle Vue 10-8 ahead.

Dan Bewley took the win in heat four, leading from the first lap, guest Chris Harris taking second, ahead of Dan Gilkes ahead of Antti Vuolaa who had been brought into the race as a reserve switch. The shares points meant the home side led 13-11.

Tigers brought the scores level in heat five as Jack Holder finished first ahead of Lidsey, with Howarth taking third, giving Sheffield a 4-2 heat advantage, their first of the night, putting the score at 15-15.

Belle Vue went clear after heat six, Kurtz and Blodorn taking a 5-1 ahead of Harris and Edwards, giving the home side a 20-16 lead.

Heat seven saw Chris Holder win ahead of Dan Bewley, but Pickering failed o finish, with a mechanical issues stopping him while Tigers were on 4-2. But the 3-3 they had to settle for meant they trailed 23-19.

Belle Vue took another 5-1 in heat eight, as reserve Jake Mulford and Blodorn both passed Howarth and Gilkes, after Tigers had led 5-1 themselves, putting the Aces 28-20 ahead.

After heat nine, the Aces led 32-22, as Lidsey beat Harris into second, Cook taking third ahead of Edwards. Harris had battled from third.

A 4-2 advantage for Tigers in heat 10 made the scores 34-26, as Chris Holder finished ahead of Kurtz, Pickering battling from last to take point for Sheffield.

Heat 11 saw a major battle between Jack Holder and Dan Bewley, with Holder finishing narrowly clear. Vuolas took third, with a 3-3 putting Belle Vue 37-29 ahead.

Chris Holder and Lidsey battled at the front in heat 12, but Lidsey finished inches ahead, although Gilkes's third place ahead of Mulford meant a 3-3, Belle Vue then 40-32 ahead.

Jack Holder won heat 13 ahead of Bewley, with Kurtz taking third in another shared heat, meaning Sheffield trailed 43-35.

Pickering, who on Sunday won the Championship Riders Final at Redcar, finally notched his first heat win of the night in heat 14, finishing ahead of Cook and Vuolas after leading from the gate.

But Belle Vue completed the night with a 5-1.