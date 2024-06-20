Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield hit the ground running to move clear into second place in the speedway league table with a convincing win over Belle Vue.

The Tru7 Group Tigers had their best start to a meeting all season, notching consecutive 5-1 heat advantages in heats one and two, before extending their lead to 54-36 by the end of the night’s racing.

The victory moves Sheffield to 20 points in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership, four behind leaders Ipswich, who were 60-30 winners over Leicester this evening in their own meeting, but now three points clear of Belle Vue, who remain third.

Jack Holder and skipper Kyle Howarth got the Tigers off the a good start with a 5-1 in heat one, before rising star Dan Gilkes won heat two, backed up by fellow reserve Jason Edwards, in second place, the pair securing a 5-1 and putting Sheffield eight points clear of the Aces

Tigers celebrate their victory at the end of the meeting | National World

Those were the first of nine heat advantages over the evening for the home side. With Tigers having won at the National Speedway Stadium last month by 10 points, the aggregate point was secure by the end of heat 10, and the victory on the night was secured at the end of heat 12.

For Gilkes, the meeting continued a recent run of success. At Ipswich, he hit the headlines for winning a heat against their star rider Emil Sayfutdinox, Tonight, he followed up on his success in the reserve race by winning heat eight, ahead of the Aces Norick Blodorn and Tigers skipper Howarth, in a 4-2 heat success for Sheffield, on his way to a total of seven (paid eight) on the night.

The outstanding riders of the evening had appeared to be the GP stars Jack Holder and Dan Bewley, both of whom looked outstanding. Up until heat 15, they had only dropped points to each other.

With Sheffield having already won the meeting by heat 15, Tigers did not use Jack Holder in the final heat, instead pairing the older Holder brother, Chris, with Howarth, against Bewley and Aces guest Chris Harris, who was riding at number one.

Chris Holder won the race ahead of recently crowned British champion Bewley, with Howarth taking third in front of Harris.

Sheffield 54: Chris Holder 13, Jack Holder 11, Tai Woffinden 8, Kyle Howarth 7+2, Dan Gilkes 7+1, Josh Pickering 5, Jason Edwards 3+1.

Belle Vue 36: Dan Bewley 16, Chris Harris 5, Jaimon Lidsey 5, Norick Blodorn 4+1, Ben Cook 3+1, Connor Mountain 2, Connor Bailey 1.

Sheffield win the aggregate point 89-61.