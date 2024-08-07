Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield have drafted in one of their Premiership play-off heroes to fill in for Tai Woffinden against Ipswich on Thursday night.

Former British Champion Chris Harris, one of the Tru7 Group Tigers line up which pulled off the club’s famous grand final victory last October, will cover as a guest for the meeting at Owlerton.

Simon Stead has brought him in to cover for three time world champion Woffinden, who is still injured after breaking his elbow in a grand prix crash.

Harris will ride at number five, with Chris Holder switching back to number three.

Chris Harris at Owlerton during speedway's Grand Final in October | National world

Thursday’s meeting is a clash between the top two in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership, with Sheffield hoping to narrow Ipswich’s lead at the top of the table to two points. But Ipswich have been the only team to beat Sheffield at Owlerton this season.

Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth, who will be returning to his number two position in the line up, said: “They’ve already come and shown what they’re capable of, but we’re Sheffield and we know what we’re capable of.”

“There’s no one we fear or anything like that, it’s all about what happens on the day.

“Of course we’d like to get some revenge because we didn’t like losing at home to them earlier in the season and we’d like to show them this time what we’re really about.

“It would be nice if we could get a nice, comfortable win with everyone chipping in from 1-7 to give us a good chance of going and getting the aggregate point at their place in a couple of weeks.

“But whatever happens, we’re doing alright. We’re second in the league, not far off Ipswich, we’ve got a bit of a gap over fifth and we’re in a good position.”

Ipswich will run Rider Replacement for injured number oneJason Doyle whilst former Tiger Danny King is back in their line-up having missed the trip in May.

Turnstiles open at 6pm and admission is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17) whilst all under-5s are admitted free of charge.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Chris Harris, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes

Ipswich: Jason Doyle R/R, Adam Ellis, Emil Sayfutdinov, Dan Thompson, Danny King, Keynan Rew, Jordan Jenkins, Freddy Hodder (No.8).