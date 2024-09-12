Speedway: Sheffield Cubs beaten in last home game as Belle Vue youngster top scores

Published 12th Sep 2024, 22:22 BST
Sheffield Cubs ended their home fixtures in the speedway National Development League with a defeat.

Belle Vue’s teenage reserve Williams Cairns continued his run of form for Belle Vue Colts, scoring 18 from seven rides, as Belle Vue ended up 50-39 winners at Owlerton.

The only Sheffield rider to beat him was the Cubs’ number one Nathan Ablitt, who dropped only one point during the meeting on his way to 14 from five rides.

The scores did not add up to the usual 90 points, because two riders failed to finish heat 10. won by Ablitt ahead of Matt Marson.

But the Cubs’ Mickie Simpson suffered problems the moment the tapes went up and failed to get off the starting line. And the Colts Jack Schimelt had a fall in the race but got back on his bike, but was black flagged before the end of the race after Ablitt and Marson had already finished.

Sheffield Cubs: Nathan Ablitt 14, Ace Pijper 7, Mickie Simpson 5+1, Luke Harrison 5, Stene Pijper 4, Kean Dickin 3, Jamie Etherington 1

Belle Vue Colts: William Cairns 18, Freddy Hodder 12+1, Max James 6+2, Matt Marson 6+2, Harry McGurk 7. Jack Shimelt 0, Luke Muff R/R

