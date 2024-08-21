Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luke Harrison returns to action with Sheffield’s cubs, on Thursday, days after his Tigers premiership debut.

Harrison was brought into the first time line up at short notice for the Tru7Group Tigers in their win at Ipswich on Monday, after Dan Gilkes was ruled out with an eye infection.

And the youngster earned praise from Simon Stead.

Stead said on Monday night after Sheffield’s win: “A big thank you to Luke Harrison for coming in at short notice, I’m sure he’ll take a lot from that experience.”

Now he is one of the seven who line up at Owlerton on Thursday night in the National Development League against the unbeaten league leaders, Leicester.

Luke Harrison with team mates after Sheffield's Cubs beat Middlesbrough in April | National World

It is the first time the Cubs side has ridden at Owlerton since April 25, when they beat Middlesbrough 48-42

Five members of the team from that night will return to Owlerton with the Autocraft Tiger Cubs with number one Nathan Ablitt since returning from injury. And teenager Jamie Etherington has recently been signed as a replacement for Sheldon Davies who is taking time out of the sport.

Tiger Cubs’ joint team manager Paul Tatam says he has seen his side grow in confidence and ability since the start of the season and is interested to see how they get on against the East Midlanders.

“We know it will be a tough test, but as a group we will give it everything we’ve got,” Tatam said.

“How good would it be if we could tame those Lion Cubs?

“So far this season we have had some ups and downs but all the lads have taken some steps in the right direction.

“Hopefully we can get a decent crowd to back the lads and it should be another really good night of speedway.”

Admission is £15 for all adults and concessions whilst all juniors aged 16 and under are admitted free to the meeting (August 22, 7.30pm).

Sheffield: Nathan Ablitt, Mickie Simpson, Stene Pijper, Ace Pijper, Luke Harrison, Kean Dicken, Jamie Etherington.

Leicester: Joe Thompson, Sonny Springer, Tom Spencer, Vinnie Foord r/r, Luke Crang, Max James, Arran Butcher.