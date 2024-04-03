Speedway: Sheffield 'capable of overturning Aces' lead' ahead of Tigers KO Cup Belle Vue clash
Sheffield head into their first home fixture of the season on Thursday night, with an eight point deficit to turn around against rivals Belle Vue.
The Tru7 Group Tigers trail 49-41 from the first leg, and team manager Simon Stead feels his team are capable of overturning The Aces’ lead in their Knock Out Cup quarter final second leg.
Tigers are hoping their home track finally sees action, with two meetings already having been rained off at Owlerton so far.
Team manager Stead said: “These War of the Roses clashes are always something special.
“They throw up some real competitive action and it’s always a fixture that’s great to be a part of.
“That was again the case on Monday and with it so finely poised, I have no doubt that it will be the case again on Thursday.
“With just eight points separating us ahead of the second leg, it’s one of those deficits that we know we’re more than capable of overturning at home.
“Having said that, it’s also a result that Belle Vue will arrive feeling they can hold on to - so it really is mouthwatering for both camps.
“The boys are really itching to get some competitive laps under their belt around Owlerton once again and with the incentive of a cup semi-final place on the line in addition, I’m excited to see what the lads can do.”
Admission for the home leg of the cup tie against Belle Vue is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 for children (up to and including age 17). All under-fives are admitted free of charge.
Season Tickets are not valid for cup fixtures.
Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes, Belle Vue: Brady Kurtz, Norick Blodorn, Jaimon Lidsey, Ben Cook, Dan Bewley, Connor Mountain, Connor Bailey.
