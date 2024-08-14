Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both teams are set to be without big name riders as Sheffield bid to secure their play offs place against Birmingham on Thursday night.

Sheffield are again missing three time former World Champion, Tai Woffinden, who had originally hoped to return on Thursday. But medics have now ruled him out until September as a result of his broken elbow.

And Birmingham will be without their Polish former GP rider, Piotr Pawlicki, who is missing from the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership clash through illness.

Both sides will be operating rider replacement as cover for the missing pair, Sheffield at number five, and Birmingham at number two.

The Tru7 Group Tigers won 47-43 in the West Midlands last month - meaning their top four finish would be confirmed if they again avoid defeat over the 15 heats at Owlerton.

Birmingham include World number two Freddie Lindgren in a line-up which has been more competitive in recent weeks.

Tigers’ reserve Jason Edwards says they won’t be taking the opposition lightly.

Jason Edwards says Sheffield will not take Birmingham lightly | National World

He said: “Some of their meetings have been the most entertaining meetings in the league this year.

“It feels like they’re always having last heat deciders and we were in one ourselves with them not so long back.

“They’ve got a solid set of riders who know how to be good on your British tracks.

“So we’re expecting another tough meeting and we know we all need to chip in to get us another win.”

All the Sheffield riders are eligible to cover Tai Woffinden’s rides.

And all the visitors but Freddie Lindgren can take Piotr Pawlicki’s rides for Birmingham.

Birmingham’s Leon Flint says the pressure is on Sheffield.

“The pressure is on them to beat us,” he said.

“They’re up there in the league and we’re not.

“We’ve just been struggling to all score points on the same night but we’re getting closer and we’re staying positive.

“All the boys do enjoy it there so we’ll go there with confidence and see what we can do.”

Turnstiles open at 6pm with admission on the night £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17) whilst all under-5s are admitted free of charge.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden R/R, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.

Birmingham: Freddie Lindgren, Piotr Pawlicki R/R, Wiktor Lampart, Zach Cook, Tom Brennan, Michael Palm Toft, Leon Flint.