Sheffield have drafted in a guest who knows Owlerton to cover for the injured Leon Flint in their KO Cup semi final against Leicester.

With the club needing to overturn an 18 point deficit in what is the second leg, they have turned to one of the riders from the club’s joint National Development League side, which they share with Scunthorpe.

Leon Flint has been ruled out by injury. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

It means Nathan Ablitt will ride at number seven for them on Thursday.

When he rode for Steelers at Owlerton against Belle Vue, he was top scorer for the home side with 10 points, and was the only rider to beat hot prospect Will Cairns. He also also rode last season for the junior side, and topped their averages.

When covering for their Rising Star, clubs are only permitted to select guests from the Rising Star list who don’t currently have a Premiership team spot.

The Tru7 Group Tigers were beaten 54-36 at the Hydroscand Arena at the beginning of the month and have a sizeable task on their hands to beat the Lions on aggregate.

Ironically, however, Leicester lost by 18 at Ipswich on Monday night whilst the Tigers still have their 100 per cent home record in tact after winning another last heat decider against King’s Lynn last Thursday.

Influential club captain Josh Pickering returns to the side having missed last week’s two league meetings with a shoulder problem.

But the Tigers will be without in-form Rising Star Flint who has suffered a Type 2 Rockwood injury (a separation around his left shoulder/collarbone) after a crash whilst representing Landshut on Sunday..

Team boss Simon Stead said: “18 points down – are we up against it? Yes, probably. Is it mission impossible? Not at all!

“I know the past is the past and all of that but 18 points is a magic number at this stadium and whenever you hear that margin, you can’t help but think of that 2023 Grand Final here against Ipswich.

“Leicester had a massive off night at Ipswich on Monday by their own high standards that they have set in recent weeks – but it does go to reiterate what is possible if you get out and hit them hard from the off.

“It goes without saying that we need a much more dominant, all-round team display than in our last two home meetings and we need points from all areas of the team.”

Turnstiles open at 6pm with admission on the night £25 adults, £23 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £5 juniors (aged 12-17), whilst it’s just £1 for all kids aged 11 and under.

Season tickets are NOT valid for Thursday night’s tie - but holders will receive a £5 discount off the above racenight admission charge at the turnstiles.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Lewi Kerr, Chris Holder, Justin Sedgmen, Nathan Ablitt.

Leicester: Max Fricke, Luke Becker R/R, Ryan Douglas, Kyle Howarth, Sam Masters, Drew Kemp, Joe Thompson.