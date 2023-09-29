Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Harris is set guest for Sheffield Tigers in the Sports Insure Speedway Premiership grand final.

Sheffield have announced the former British Grand Prix winner as their guest in both legs of the grand final, which will see him line up alongside grand prix rider Robert Lambert.

The club has announced this afternoon on Twitter: "Robert Lambert and Chris Harris will guest in both legs of the Grand Final. At reserve, Connor Mountain will guest at Ipswich with Jye Etheridge in for the home decider."

The club announced Lambert would be riding both legs at the end of Thursday's semi-final second leg, which saw Tigers beat Wolverhampton in the rain to secure a second final in as many years.

Harris has previously guested for Sheffield against Ipswich, having ridden for the club at Foxhall last season, scoring nine and a bonus point

Mountain was in the Tigers line up last season, and rode in last year's final against Belle Vue, while Etheridge guested for Tigers earlier this season, scoring seven and a bonus point against Wolverhampton.

Lambert is guesting in place of injured three-time world champion Tai Woffinden, who broke his hand in the Cardiff grand prix. Harris is guesting for Tobiasz Musielak, who was injured riding in Poland for his Polish club, where a broken leg ended his season.

Mountain and Etheridge guest for the Claus Vissing, injured riding in Denmark.

Sheffield face Ipswich over two legs next week, with the Suffolk side boasting the two riders with the highest average in the league, in Jason Doyle and Emil Sayfutdinov.