Leicester have drafted in a guest rider for their visit to Sheffield, as the Tigers aim for their first win over the Lions this season.

The have brought in Richard Lawson to stand in for injured Luke Becker, at number two, instead of using rider replacement as they have for much of the season.

Leicester have won all four contests between the two teams to date so far in 2025, including a 48-42 victory at the Hydroscand Arena on Monday.

But this latest clash is the second leg of the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership R1 fixture from June which sees the visitors arrive with a 56-34 scoreline with the aggregate point also available.

Leicester are the only team to taste success at Owlerton so far this year when they won the second leg of their Premiership Knockout Cup Semi-Final tie 46-44 last month.

But Tru7 Group Tigers team boss Simon Stead is backing his side to maintain their league winning streak in South Yorkshire by overcoming the Lions for the first time this term.

Said Stead: “We know the 22 point deficit is a big ask – but anything can happen in speedway!

“First and foremost though, we just want to make sure we do enough over the 15 races to keep our 100 per cent home record in the league in tact and add the two match points to our current total.

“Yes Leicester are a much stronger outfit than Oxford, but hopefully the lads can take plenty from the second half display against the Spires last Monday because that was a brilliant showing from the team.

“Leicester are obviously the only team to win here this year – but we want to set the record straight there and we know we’re going to need to be at it from start to finish.”

Sheffield are at full strength, with Anders Rowe back after missing the end of last Thursday’s win over Oxford through an injury picked up early in that meeting.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Lewi Kerr, Chris Holder, Justin Sedgmen, Leon Flint.

Leicester: Max Fricke, Richard Lawson, Ryan Douglas, Kyle Howarth, Sam Masters, Drew Kemp, Joe Thompson.