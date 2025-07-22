Sheffield were beaten 48-42 at Leicester on Monday - but it was a much improved performance at the Hydroscand Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Simon Stead’s full-strength side were much more competitive this time around and have given themselves a real chance of picking up the aggregate point when they meet for their ROWE Motor Oil Premiership Round 2 clash at Owlerton next month.

A torrential downpour at Leicester shortly after 4pm left the track needing plenty of remedial work before racing could get underway, particularly across the start line area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at 8.10pm, riders were eventually out on track for the first race.

It was Sheffield who snuck in front with a 5-1 from Leon Flint and Justin Sedgmen in Heat Two, but the hosts responded in the very next race with former skipper Kyle Howarth producing a hard ride off bend two to shut out Lewi Kerr.

Five straight shared races followed to keep the scores tied with eight gone before Leicester nipped ahead for the first time with a 4-2 in Heat Nine, shortly followed by another in the tenth.

Jack Holder and Anders Rowe took the minor placings in a 3-3 in Heat 11 before Josh Pickering and Sedgmen combined for a 4-2 in Heat 12 to move within two at 37-35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lively Heat 13 saw the visitors register a maximum and with six points the difference, team boss Stead opted for a tactical change in Heat 14.

Tac Sub Pickering and partner Kerr made a good start, but Howarth rode a good couple of bends to shoot clear and secure the victory for Leicester with one to spare.

Heat 15 was full of action for all four laps and whilst Jack Holder made passes to take the win, older brother Chris was passed on the run to the line by Max Fricke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams meet again on Thursday (July 24, 7.30pm) at Owlerton - that the Round 1 fixture between the two.

Leicester 48: Max Fricke 16+1, Sam Masters 13+1, Kyle Howarth 9, Ryan Douglas 8+2, Joe Thompson 1+1, Drew Kemp 1, Luke Becker R/R.

Sheffield 42: Jack Holder 10+1, Josh Pickering 10, Chris Holder 7, Anders Rowe 5+1, Justin Sedgmen 4+2, Leon Flint 4+1, Lewi Kerr 2+2.